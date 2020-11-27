Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,828,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,299,856 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Invesco were worth $55,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 253.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $19.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan bought 290,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,559.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sarah Beshar bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,601.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

