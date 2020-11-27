Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $74.63 Million Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,949 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,436 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.44% of Citrix Systems worth $74,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 181.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.93.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $76,466.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,839.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $612,068.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,028,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,905,022 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $121.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.22. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.93.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.