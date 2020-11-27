Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $74.62 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,277 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in CME Group were worth $74,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in CME Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 125,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,439,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,184,000 after purchasing an additional 301,100 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $174.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.37. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.87.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.35.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

