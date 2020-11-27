Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $73.64 Million Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,477 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.99% of RH worth $73,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RH. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 167,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,465 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of RH by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RH by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,658,000 after purchasing an additional 72,089 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $446.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.56.

RH stock opened at $449.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. RH has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $453.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. RH had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 1,201.65%. The company had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

