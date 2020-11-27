Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $73.64 Million Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,477 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.99% of RH worth $73,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in RH by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $449.45 on Friday. RH has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $453.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. RH had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 1,201.65%. The company had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $352.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.56.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

