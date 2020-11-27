Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $72.31 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7,568.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387,984 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369,884 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.20% of eBay worth $72,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,784 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in eBay by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.64.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.69.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.