Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $70.15 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2,463.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 305,462 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.27% of Rockwell Automation worth $70,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,242,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 227.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $267.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.47.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock worth $13,108,209 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock opened at $256.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $267.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.54.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

