Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $63.59 Million Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,125 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.51% of Texas Roadhouse worth $63,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 348,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,280,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.09.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $3,672,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,063 shares in the company, valued at $245,841,777.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $70,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,381 shares of company stock worth $30,395,588. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.08, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.38. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

