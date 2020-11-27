Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $62.55 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) by 87.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,266,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058,736 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.16% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $62,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP opened at $30.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,218,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,575,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $566,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.