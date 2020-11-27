Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $58.81 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198,890 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.76% of Amdocs worth $58,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Strs Ohio grew its position in Amdocs by 56.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at $1,147,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 5.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX opened at $65.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.34.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

DOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

