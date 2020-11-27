Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $56.49 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,665,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,132 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $56,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In related news, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $203,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,720 shares of company stock worth $2,891,478 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $32.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of The Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.26.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.