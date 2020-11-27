Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $55.32 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.93% of Arrow Electronics worth $55,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,052,000 after purchasing an additional 849,525 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4,318.0% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 565,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,844,000 after purchasing an additional 552,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 240.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 264,271 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,257,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,571,000 after purchasing an additional 218,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 615,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,278,000 after purchasing an additional 177,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ARW. ValuEngine cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,287.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,067,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $201,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107 shares in the company, valued at $8,973.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,908 shares of company stock worth $7,708,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $94.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

