Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $53.66 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 14.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,535 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in MSCI were worth $53,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of MSCI by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of MSCI by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $403.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $374.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.79. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $437.35.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total transaction of $875,925.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,539 shares in the company, valued at $96,540,599.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,100,075 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $372.78.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

