Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $52.74 Million Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $52,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 66.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 30,932 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 16.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Shares of WING opened at $121.47 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.58 and a 200-day moving average of $135.96.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WING. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.18.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

