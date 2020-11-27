Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,213,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 959,023 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Athene were worth $75,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Athene by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,348,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,948,000 after purchasing an additional 596,736 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Athene by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Athene by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,972,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,238,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Athene by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Athene by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 172,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Athene from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

