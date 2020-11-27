Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,624,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,822 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.71% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $53,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,550.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of LSXMK opened at $41.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Monday, August 10th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.