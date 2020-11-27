Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,411 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.96% of Comerica worth $51,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Comerica by 13.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,868,000 after buying an additional 1,006,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,535,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 212,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,567,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,839,000 after acquiring an additional 103,353 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at $83,886,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 26.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,974,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,223,000 after purchasing an additional 418,883 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Truist upped their target price on Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Compass Point lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comerica from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.56.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMA stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.