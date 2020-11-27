Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,107,717 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 726,480 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.78% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $53,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 262,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.23. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

In other news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.