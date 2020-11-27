Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,418,230 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 266,246 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.70% of Apache worth $60,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apache by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 65,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apache by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Apache by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,947 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apache by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APA. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Shares of APA stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 4.65. Apache Co. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.16 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

