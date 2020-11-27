Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 97,277 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,277 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in CME Group were worth $74,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 397.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 75.5% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in CME Group by 1,663.6% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.35.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $174.79 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.37.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.