Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 92,835 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,835 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $62,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,745,000 after purchasing an additional 267,771 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.18, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $102.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.27.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

