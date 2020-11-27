Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 2,298,294 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,232,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298,294 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.90% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $71,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 13.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 190.3% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.10 by $4.18. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 129.45% and a net margin of 10.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

