Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 1,235,600 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,067,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235,600 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $58,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 5.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.6% in the third quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 72,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 60.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $20.37 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $14.70 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.