Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 1,166,970 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 43.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,833,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166,970 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $69,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 530.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 50,084 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JEF opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.43. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

