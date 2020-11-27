Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,280,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 2.10% of Unum Group worth $72,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 236,292 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter worth about $693,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter worth about $764,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 67.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $49,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $31.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

