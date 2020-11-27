Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,213,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 959,023 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Athene were worth $75,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,348,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,948,000 after buying an additional 596,736 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Athene by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Athene by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,972,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,238,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Athene by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Athene by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 172,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Athene from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

