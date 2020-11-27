Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 201,865 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.32% of The Middleby worth $65,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIDD. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Middleby by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Middleby by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. CL King downgraded shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $136.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.63. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $149.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.03 and its 200 day moving average is $91.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

