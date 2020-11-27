Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7,568.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,387,984 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369,884 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in eBay were worth $72,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $1,452,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 23.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of eBay by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,012 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 46.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 149.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average of $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.