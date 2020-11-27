Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 886,538 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886,538 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.47% of Cardinal Health worth $64,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 22.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 35,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 9.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 11.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $53.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $51.46.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

