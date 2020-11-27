Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 5,056 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $53,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 51.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 82.6% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $273.96 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $294.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.76 and a 200-day moving average of $266.01.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.06.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,193 shares of company stock worth $20,881,210. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

