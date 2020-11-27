Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 435,435 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 128.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,435 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $70,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 36,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 21.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 128.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $106.61 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $107.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.21.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $407,826.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,955,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,643 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.