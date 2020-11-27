Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 194,332 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 52.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 566,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194,332 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $51,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,282,000 after purchasing an additional 77,918 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 46.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,354,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,601,000 after purchasing an additional 750,062 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,708,000 after purchasing an additional 204,688 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 185.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 827,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,211,000 after purchasing an additional 537,475 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 737,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,687,000 after purchasing an additional 103,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 56,547 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $7,377,121.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,767.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $336,935.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,002 shares of company stock worth $20,596,511. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.73.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $136.87 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $167.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.26 and a 200-day moving average of $98.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

