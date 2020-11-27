Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 1,074,727 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,796,427 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074,727 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 3.01% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $56,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,955 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.