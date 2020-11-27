Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at SVB Leerink

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.46.

ARWR stock opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.08 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day moving average is $45.26.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 29,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $1,576,130.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 456,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,687,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,230,236 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 154,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

