Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €6.50 by Baader Bank

Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €6.50 ($7.65) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.62% from the company’s current price.

AT1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.80 ($9.18) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.28 ($7.38).

Get Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) alerts:

Shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) stock opened at €6.04 ($7.11) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.90. Aroundtown SA has a 52 week low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 52 week high of €8.88 ($10.45). The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.