Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €6.30 by Jefferies Financial Group

Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) received a €6.30 ($7.41) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AT1. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.28 ($7.38).

Get Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) alerts:

ETR:AT1 opened at €6.04 ($7.11) on Wednesday. Aroundtown SA has a 1-year low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 1-year high of €8.88 ($10.45). The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion and a PE ratio of 7.41.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.