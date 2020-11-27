Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $6.92.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Armata Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

