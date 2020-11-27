Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$4.25 price target on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of AR stock opened at C$2.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.85 million and a PE ratio of -4.21. Argonaut Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.76 and a 52-week high of C$3.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the producing El Castillo and San Agustin mines located in Durango, Mexico; and the producing La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico.

