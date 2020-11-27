Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) Shares Gap Up to $10.50

Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $11.00. Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 3,280,970 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.54. The company has a market cap of $14.54 million and a P/E ratio of -26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) Company Profile (LON:ARB)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

