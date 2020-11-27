Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $37.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $107,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3,297.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,705,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,945 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 4,780.8% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,882,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,167,000 after acquiring an additional 930,969 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 18,319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 892,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,083,000 after acquiring an additional 887,758 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

