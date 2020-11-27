Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,847,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,002,269 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.45% of Arch Capital Group worth $54,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACGL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

