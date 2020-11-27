ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Lifted to “Buy” at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ARCB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ArcBest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcBest from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.08.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.67. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 26,083 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in ArcBest by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

