Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,179 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.12% of Aramark worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARMK. FIL Ltd grew its position in Aramark by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 670,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 61,654 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Aramark by 18.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Aramark by 15.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aramark by 834.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 382,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARMK opened at $36.35 on Friday. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is -258.82%.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Aramark from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

