Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 70,256 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,090,159 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $141,591,000 after purchasing an additional 283,002 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 219,117 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after buying an additional 213,402 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Applied Materials by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,562 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Applied Materials by 17.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 849,968 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $51,381,000 after acquiring an additional 125,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, 140166 increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $81.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $83.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.