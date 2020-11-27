ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cfra upgraded shares of ANSYS to a buy rating and set a $344.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $301.33.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $322.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 73.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.81 and its 200-day moving average is $307.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $200.07 and a 52 week high of $357.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 101.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 706,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,572,000 after acquiring an additional 355,345 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 815.0% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 198,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,814,000 after acquiring an additional 176,421 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 30.1% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 609,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,886,000 after acquiring an additional 141,108 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1,641.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,938,000 after purchasing an additional 126,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 63.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,931,000 after purchasing an additional 118,606 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.