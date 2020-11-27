Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.73.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.16 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.