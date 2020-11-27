Anglo American’s (NGLOY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anglo American from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

NGLOY stock opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.