ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading 6.2% Higher

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) shares shot up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.29 and last traded at $12.26. 1,976,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,940,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

ANGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,154.00 and a beta of 1.92.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $389.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.71 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 105,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $1,538,997.15. Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,873,509.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,180,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,304,321.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,789 shares of company stock worth $5,644,507 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 17.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,375,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 792,315 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 30.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after buying an additional 704,106 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 115.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,782 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,923,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after buying an additional 257,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter worth $13,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

