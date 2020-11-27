Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Anaplan from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Anaplan from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Anaplan from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.46.

Anaplan stock opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.11 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $70.47.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,608 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $3,142,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,173 shares in the company, valued at $77,387,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $804,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,209.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 581,896 shares of company stock valued at $33,830,866 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 7,677.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Anaplan by 289.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Anaplan by 31.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

