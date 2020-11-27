Analyzing ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) & ENI (NYSE:E)

ENI (NYSE:E) and ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ENI and ZaZa Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENI -19.46% -0.62% -0.22% ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A

ENI has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZaZa Energy has a beta of 3.81, meaning that its share price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ENI and ZaZa Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENI $79.58 billion 0.47 $165.76 million $1.79 11.54 ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than ZaZa Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ENI and ZaZa Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENI 4 4 2 0 1.80 ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of ENI shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZaZa Energy beats ENI on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates. It also supplies, trades in, and markets gas and electricity; generates and sells electricity; transports international gas; supplies crude oil; and refines and markets petroleum products at retail and wholesale markets primarily in Italy and rest of Europe. In addition, the company engages in the petrochemicals business; commodity risk management and asset-backed trading activities; and production of various chemicals, including olefins and aromatics, basic and intermediate products, polystyrenes, elastomers, and polyethylene in Italy and Western Europe. Further, it is involved in commodity trading and derivatives. Eni S.p.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

ZaZa Energy Company Profile

ZaZa Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets in the United States. The company's properties include the Eagle Ford East Trend comprising approximately 41,000 net acres in Houston, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, and Montgomery counties in East Texas; and Eagle Ford Trend covering approximately 3,700 net acres located in DeWitt and Lavaca counties in South Texas. As of December 31, 2014, it owned 45,000 net acres with proved reserves of approximately 1,011 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. ZaZa Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

